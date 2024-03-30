The Fairwood community in Renton is rallying together, urging King County leaders to take action to ensure safer streets in their neighborhood. The call for change comes in the wake of a devastating and deadly crash that claimed the lives of a mother and three children on Tuesday, March 19.

The tragedy has deeply shaken the residents, prompting them to start a petition for traffic calming measures along 140th Avenue. This initiative aims to address longstanding safety concerns that have plagued the area for nearly a decade.

FOX 13 spoke with the Vice President of a Fairwood community HOA, Frode Langelo, who expressed the gravity of the situation.

"We need to be heard," Langelo said.

The wounds are still fresh for this reeling community as a memorial service for Matilda Wilcoxson, 13, and her 12-year-old sister Eloise was held Friday morning.

The main concern highlighted by residents is the use of the center turning lane by drivers to pass other cars actually going the speed limit. They've reported witnessing this dangerous behavior with increasing frequency.

The recent crash claimed the lives of Tilly and Eloise, along with 38-year-old Andrea Hudson and 12-year-old Buster Brown. Investigators determined that a speeding Audi T-boned the SUV they were traveling in. The accused driver, 18-year-old Chase Jones, is currently held on a $1 million bond.

Langelo expressed his distress over the situation, stating, "It's sad, it doesn't make any sense, and it makes you worried about your own family as you're driving here."

In response to the tragedy, he says he's noticed law enforcement has increased their presence in the area which has led to drivers slowing down. However, residents assert that longstanding issues persist, with 140th Avenue being a problem stretch for years.

Langelo recounted efforts dating back to 2015 when advocacy for improved school zone signage was initiated. Despite some changes, challenges persist, as evidenced by ongoing speeding incidents and accidents.

"I can hear when there's something that happens, screeching, crashing." Langelo said. "Usually I walk out and see accidents happen. Oftentimes, I've been the one calling 911 first, helping them out."

Efforts to address the issue include the installation of radar speed signs in 2023 after an elderly couple was hit head on by a teen driver speeding in November 2022. Their car caught fire and they unfortunately died. Nonetheless, the community emphasizes the urgent need for further action.

In light of six lives lost due to speeding since 2022, neighbors are taking proactive measures. A petition has been launched, proposing solutions such as updated traffic signals and the installation of a roundabout to enhance safety along the problematic road stretch.

It read in part, "We propose two potential solutions: adding an updated traffic signal at the intersection of 140/192nd that includes a steady red turning arrow for vehicles turning left or installing a roundabout as an effective calming measures along that stretch of road between Carriage Crest and Windham Ridge."

"I'm hoping that decisions will be made, solutions will be proposed." Langelo said. "Anything will help with this point."

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss strategies for improving safety in the area. While efforts are underway, King County Council member Reagan Dunn has been made aware of the petition but was not available for immediate comment, according to his staff.

The Fairwood community remains firm in their pursuit of safer streets, determined to prevent further tragedies and create a secure environment for all residents.

Community Safety Meeting:

April 2 at 7 p.m. It will be held at the NW Life Church at 13120 SE 192nd Street, Renton, WA 98058.

