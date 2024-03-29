The tragic crash that claimed the lives of a mother and three children is prompting a big question: should the parents of the 18-year-old accused of causing the accident bear responsibility?

Chase Jones, the 18-year-old driver, is alleged to have caused the deadly crash in Renton.

Community members now question as to why Jones was allowed to continue driving, especially after totaling two other cars in less than a year.

Former prosecutor Mark Lindquist sheds light on the legal implications. While there might not be criminal liability for the parents, they could face civil responsibility under negligent entrustment if they own the car and loaned it to their son.

Heartfelt sentiments linger for Andrea Hudson, 38, Matilda and Eloise Wilcoxson, 13 and 12-year-old respectively, and 12-year-old Boyd "Buster" Brown, whose lives were abruptly cut short in the crash.

"We look forward to being reunited with Andrea, Matilda, Eloise and Buster some bright and beautiful day," Chace Wilcoxson, Matilda and Eloise's father said during Friday morning's press conference.

The crash was so violent it pushed the van into two other cars before it rolled on its side. Witnesses recount Jones speeding past them well over the posted speed limit of 40 mph. Crash data from his Audi backs up their accounts, indicating he was speeding through the red light at 112 an hour at full throttle and didn’t try to break.

In 11 months, documents say Jones has totaled two other cars. In May 2023, he told police "it was an open straight road so I gave it some gas." His parents showed up before the police arrived in both incidents.

Lindquist highlights the potential insurance complexities surrounding the case. If Jones's parents own the Audi involved in the crash, their insurance policy may be liable for the deaths.

"Insurance for an 18-year-old is highly expensive," Lindquist said. "Insurance for an 18-year-old with a bad driving record, like we have here, is prohibitively expensive, so it's possible he was on his parent's insurance policy."

The Audi was allegedly purchased a month before the crash and it still had temporary plates on it. Jones had just totaled another car on Jan. 23.

However, amidst the legal discussions, community members expressed bewilderment over how Jones was allowed to drive, considering his previous driving history. Lindquist suggests that speeding tickets alone might not lead to license suspension.

"Speeding tickets are certainly going to drive up your insurance rates, they're not likely to result in a license suspension unless you fail to pay the fine," Lindquist said. "The parents ought to feel some moral culpability for the fact that this kid's out driving. He should not be on the roads."

Efforts to reach out to the Jones family for comment were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, a memorial service for Matilda and Eloise is scheduled for Friday, March 29 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Renton. The community can pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. The family said, "Please come. We are stronger together and please, feel free not to wear black. We would love to look out at you and see a field of wildflowers."

The church is located at 19714 106th Avenue Southeast, Renton, Washington 98055.

Additionally, a community meeting addressing safety concerns is slated for Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. It will be held at the NW Life Church at 13120 SE 192nd Street, Renton, WA 98058.

