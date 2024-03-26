WSP looking for suspect who shot at driver in road rage over thrown hydroflask

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are asking for witnesses or video of a road rage incident in Renton that started with a traffic issue and ended with a shooting.

The victim told police that they were driving on northbound SR 167 near SW Grady Way in Renton around 7:20 p.m. on March 25 when the incident happened.

According to the victim, while they were driving, a black Jeep Cherokee tried to pass them, but could not due to traffic. That section of road is either two or three lanes depending on the direction. The posted speed limit is around 25-30 mph.

When the Jeep couldn't pass, the driver threw a fast-food cup at the victim. Then, the victim threw their hydroflask at the Jeep, they told troopers.

After the cups were thrown, the Jeep pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and fired a shot from a handgun.

The victim sped through a red light to get away from the suspect and headed home. When they got home, they saw a bullet hole in the right front fender-- the bullet had been lodged in the wheel well.

The victim was not hurt, troopers said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s with a beard It's unclear which direction the Jeep Cherokee took off in.

If you have any information or surveillance or dash cam video, contact Detective Russ Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

