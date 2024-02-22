WSDOT: Renton road workers shot at, no suspects identified

Police are investigating after a person shot at road workers in Renton late Monday night.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says around 10 p.m., crews were out working along the Cedar River Trail by the I-405 overpass. Police were told a black sedan parked across the walking bridge roughly 75 yards away, and stayed there for around 15 minutes.

After a time, crew members say two men got out and walked down the river embankment. Crews then heard three loud gunshots, before the car sped off.

WSDOT originally speculated that workers had been shot at, but Renton Police say workers they spoke to were uncertain if they were the targets.

Officers collected three spent bullet casings, plus a live bullet down along the beach.

It is not known what led up to the incident, but officials have not reported any injuries. Witnesses were unable to get a good look at the suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Renton Police at (425) 430-7500.

WSDOT also encourages commuters to be extra nice to road workers, saying they "deal with more than you can imagine."