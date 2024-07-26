Efforts underway to make Pioneer Square safer amid deadly shooting investigation

Police are still investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in Pioneer Square. While there are still many questions surrounding the shooting, this latest act of violence comes as an effort is underway to get more people to visit Pioneer Square.

"It’s an unfortunate act of gun violence," said Chris Woodward, Community Development Director with the Alliance for Pioneer Square.

Woodward told FOX 13 that Thursday night’s deadly shooting is not unique to Pioneer Square, but something that keeps happening across Seattle, Washington, and the United States.

"The victim was shot multiple times," Seattle Police Det. Brian Pritchard said.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said someone shot and killed a 30-year-old man during an art celebration on a rooftop.

On Friday at 7:10 p.m., Seattle Police announced that they have arrested a man on gun charges in connection to the fatal shooting. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unknown.

The shooting comes as organizations like the Alliance for Pioneer Square work to change the neighborhood’s crime-filled narrative.

"There’s a lot of people in this community working really hard to invite people down to this neighborhood to make them feel welcome, to have events that they can engage with, and have a vibrant space for folks," Woodward said.

According to the Crime Dashboard from the city of Seattle’s official website, in Pioneer Square alone, there have been more than 210 crimes committed as of June 30 this year. Those include both violent and property crimes.

"There are emphasis patrols that we do have currently going," Det. Pritchard said.

Seattle Police are also working to change that narrative.

"We’re trying to change the way people might think of downtown Seattle period, what we want folks to know is that incidents like this happen in cities across America, and Seattle Police want to assure them that they’re safe when they come downtown, we want them to continue to come downtown," Pritchard said.

Pritchard said the department is constantly adding those patrols to different parts of downtown to deal with crime. While efforts like those give Woodward hope, it’s still important to always be mindful of your surroundings.

"It’s just important to maintain your own personal safety and unfortunately that’s just the reality of the world we live in today, both in the city and the United States," Woodward said.

Another man was hurt after a gunshot hit a tile that shattered, but they’re expected to be okay. Another woman was treated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

