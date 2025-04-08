Juvenile shot near King County middle school, deputies say

The Brief King County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting near Sequoyah Middle School Tuesday afternoon. Detectives say a juvenile shot another juvenile, and the suspect is in custody.



Deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near a King County middle school Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened at South 360th Street and 32nd Avenue South, which is where Sequoyah Middle School is located.

Detectives say one juvenile shot another juvenile. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile suspect was quickly taken into custody because officers happened to be nearby on another call.

King County Major Crimes detectives are following up. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office non-emergency line at (206) 296-3311.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Sheriff's Office.

