The Brief Snohomish County deputies are investigating an attempted stabbing that happened at Alderwood Middle School Friday afternoon. An 11-year-old boy is wanted in the crime, with a teacher intervening to stop the assault.



Deputies are searching for an 11-year-old boy who allegedly tried to stab a student at a Lynnwood middle school on Friday.

What we know:

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Alderwood Middle School, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

A teacher that witnessed the attempted stabbing intervened and prevented the student victim from being injured, deputies said.

The sheriff's office is looking for an 11-year-old boy suspected in the crime. He ran from the scene and has yet to be found.

The 11-year-old suspect formerly attended a school in the Edmonds School District, but has since changed districts.

There is no active threat to students, staff or the school.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

What they're saying:

Alderwood Middle School families received the following statement from Principal Christy Frary following the incident:

"Dear Alderwood Middle School Families,

"I want to inform you about a serious incident that occurred on our campus after school today.

"At approximately 1:30 pm, an 11-year-old male, a known former Edmonds School District student who now attends school in another school district, came onto our campus and attempted to stab one of our students. Thanks to the quick and courageous actions of a staff member who witnessed the incident and immediately intervened, no students were injured.

"The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department quickly arrived to assist and investigate the incident. The suspect fled the area on foot. The Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the situation. At this time, they have determined there is no active threat to students, staff, or the school. If you or your student have any information related to this incident, please call 911 to relay the information to law enforcement.

"We understand that incidents like this are deeply concerning, and we are grateful for the swift response by our staff and local law enforcement. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority."

According to the Edmonds School District website, Alderwood Middle School students are released at 1:20 p.m. on Fridays. This means the attempted stabbing possibly happened shortly after dismissal, and is likely why the school was not placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and a statement from Alderwood Middle School Principal Christy Frary.

