1 juvenile dead, 2 in critical condition in Skyway, WA

The Brief A juvenile has died, and two others are in critical condition following an incident in Skyway on Monday afternoon. Skyway Fire Department responded to the scene off Martin Luther King Jr. Way South shortly before 1 p.m., finding two unresponsive juveniles and one deceased. The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the situation, with details currently limited.



A juvenile has died, and two others are in critical condition following an incident in Skyway on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Skyway Fire responded to the scene off Martin Luther King Jr. Way South shortly before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found three juveniles. Two of them were unresponsive, and the third died at the scene, according to Skyway Fire officials.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time. The King County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

FOX 13 has dispatched a crew to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The King County Sheriff's Office says it is policy for Major Crimes Detectives to respond to any scene in which a juvenile is dead. Right now, they say the scene is safe and there is no active threat to the community.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to call 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous when they submit a tip or video to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App or at P3Tips.com.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Skyway Fire (KCFD20) and the King County Sheriff's Office. Renton RFA, Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One all responded to the scene.

