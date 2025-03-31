The Brief Tacoma's deputy police chief has been fired following the results of "an Equal Employment Opportunity investigation." Junger's departure comes nearly two months after former Tacoma police chief Avery Moore resigned from the department.



Tacoma's deputy police chief, Paul Junger, has been separated from the department after an external investigation.

An email sent to all staff from the Tacoma Police Department on Monday confirmed that Junger was fired "following the conclusion of an Equal Employment Opportunity investigation." It goes on to say that the investigation "resulted in sustained findings."

The backstory:

While the root cause of the investigation is unknown, Junger was previously placed on administrative leave back in October 2024 over a "personnel issue." It involved an allegation made by a city employee.

Junger was put on leave by former Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore, who resigned last month. Moore also became the subject of a workplace investigation, with the Tacoma city manager alleging he misused taxpayer funds.

Junger joined the Tacoma Police Department in 2022, as did Moore. Junger worked as Tacoma's acting police chief before interim chief Patti Jackson was sworn in.

What they're saying:

The full email to TPD personnel can be found below, sent on behalf of Chief Patti Jackson:

"To all TPD personnel,

"Today, Deputy Chief Paul Junger was officially separated from the Tacoma Police Department following the conclusion of an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) investigation. An external agency was brought in to conduct the investigation. The external investigation resulted in sustained findings.

"We recognize that changes in leadership can raise questions and impact morale. We also understand that this news will land differently for everyone. As a leadership team, we’re committed to acknowledging that range of emotions while continuing to build a culture grounded in professionalism, respect, and trust.

"The Department remains fully operational, and our command staff is focused on ensuring a smooth transition. While changes like this can bring uncertainty, we are committed to maintaining stability and moving the agency forward—stronger and more unified.

"If you’re experiencing any personal challenges during this time, please remember that the City of Tacoma’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available to you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Thank you for your continued commitment to our department and to the community as we move through this transition together.

"Respectfully,

PJ"

The Source: Information in this story is from a leadership update email from the Tacoma Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

