Tacoma city manager says police chief misused tax payer money
TACOMA, Wash. - After a week of uncertainty, the city of Tacoma has provided some insight into why the city manager, Elizabeth Pauli, placed Police Chief Avery Moore on paid administrative leave.
However, the city’s statement sent Wednesday to FOX 13 Seattle only creates more questions than answers.
Pauli states the forced leave was due to an investigation into the misuse of resources:
FOX 13 Seattle has requested clarification from the city on exactly what it's referring to through "use of the asset, subsequent cost reimbursement and statements made around the use and reimbursement."
Pauli does say the chief will return to full duties but gives no timeline as to when.
Moore responded to the full week of paid admin leave the city placed him on in a statement:
Until Moore is reinstated to full duties as chief, Deputy Chief Paul Junger remains acting interim head of the Tacoma Police Department.
