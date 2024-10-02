Tacoma city manager says police chief misused tax payer money

After a week of uncertainty, the city of Tacoma has provided some insight into why the city manager, Elizabeth Pauli, placed Police Chief Avery Moore on paid administrative leave.

However, the city’s statement sent Wednesday to FOX 13 Seattle only creates more questions than answers.

Pauli states the forced leave was due to an investigation into the misuse of resources:

"I have concluded that the facts and circumstances of the use of the asset, subsequent cost reimbursement and statements made around the use and reimbursement, while not intended to mislead, did not meet expected standards of professional judgment."

FOX 13 Seattle has requested clarification from the city on exactly what it's referring to through "use of the asset, subsequent cost reimbursement and statements made around the use and reimbursement."

Pauli does say the chief will return to full duties but gives no timeline as to when.

Moore responded to the full week of paid admin leave the city placed him on in a statement:

"I accept my discipline and am ready to move forward, fully committed to continuing my work with the Tacoma Police Department and serving the city that I proudly call home."

Until Moore is reinstated to full duties as chief, Deputy Chief Paul Junger remains acting interim head of the Tacoma Police Department.

