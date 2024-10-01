Seattle judge releases accused killer day after 65-year-old veteran’s murder

Renton police say 19-year-old K'Shawn Konscience Jimerson called 911 on Friday and told the operator he had stabbed someone and would be standing "outside with knife."

When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Gray inside Jimerson's apartment with stab wounds in his side and back.

He died from his injuries.

Detectives say clear surveillance video shows Jimerson chasing Gray down from behind and hitting him in the back of the head with a large wooden club, then striking him two more times in the head after he fell to the ground. Gray turned to grapple with Jimerson, who ran off and grabbed a knife, before they disappeared into the apartment.

Witnesses say they heard arguing and then saw Jimerson with a large butcher knife and covered in blood.

Officers recovered the knife in a sink full of detergent.

A witness saw Gray bleeding out and yelled for Jimerson to call 911 before he died. In the call to 911, Jimerson claimed self-defense.

Detectives say the video clearly shows it was not a case of self-defense. They will be filing additional information with prosecutors tomorrow.

Gray had been hired by Jimerson's grandmother to do handyman work. He had spent a day and a half cleaning the walls inside the apartment. She is said to be devastated by the killing.

Gray lived right across the way from the Jimerson family. He was a military veteran. His roommates say he hated having his photo taken, so we don't have one to show you at this time.

One day after his arrest, Judge Michele Gehlsen set Jimerson free on $50,000 bail with no electronic home monitoring.

At that time, the surveillance video of the attack had not been entered as evidence so she wouldn't have known about it. In Washington state, judges are prohibited from doing interviews or talking publicly about decisions made on active cases.

Jimerson recently moved back to Washington from Texas, where his mom lives.

There is nothing keeping him from disappearing.

Prosecutors plan to rush file a murder charge tomorrow by 2:30 p.m.

A larger bail amount should be attached along with a new warrant and arraignment date.

