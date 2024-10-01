Gonzaga leaving WCC to join Pac-12 Conference

Gonzaga University is leaving the West Coast Conference and joining the Pac-12 Conference, the school announced on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will officially be a part of the conference July 1, 2026 and begin all conference sports sponsored by the university in the 2026-27 academic year.

This comes after Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, San Diego State University, and Utah State University announced that they would join Oregon State and Washington state in rebuilding the conference.

Adding the Zags still leaves the Pac-12 in need of another football-playing member for CFP purposes. Gonzaga does not have a football program.

"We are delighted to welcome Gonzaga into the Pac-12 as they embark with us on this incredible path ahead," remarked Commissioner Teresa Gould. "President McCulloh and Athletics Director Chris Standiford not only bring strategic expertise and forward-thinking to the conference, but they are two incredible leaders who care deeply about student success and fortifying student-athlete academic and athletic experiences. Today represents an exciting milestone for the Pac-12 as we welcome another outstanding institution with a rich history of success into our league."

The school has in the past talked to the Big East about conference affiliation, and the Big 12 has discussed potentially adding Gonzaga to its strong men’s basketball lineup, as it did with UConn earlier this year.

The Zags have also become a perennial tournament team in women’s basketball.

The Pac-12 began to restock for a 2026 relaunch last month by nabbing the five schools from the Mountain West to join Washington State and Oregon State, the only two Pac-12 schools left after a dramatic round of realignment took effect this summer.

