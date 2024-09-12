The Pac-12 Conference is adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, starting in 2026, to join Oregon State and Washington State in a rebuilt Conference of Champions.

This will go into effect July 1, 2026.

The additions rob the Mountain West of four of its more prominent schools and successful football programs, most notably Boise State, and still leave the Pac-12 two schools short of the eight they need to have in place in two years by NCAA rule.

The Pac-12 and the departing schools will likely be on the hook for about $110 million in exit fees and penalties to the Mountain West.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 1: Detail view of a Pac-12 logo on the field from an elevated position before the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Still, it is a remarkable comeback for a conference left for dead a year ago when 10 members scattered to other power conferences after it was unable to secure a media rights deal that schools believed could keep them competitive with other leagues.

"For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics," Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes. I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the conference. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today."

Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy and Washington State University President Kirk Schulz added in a joint statement: "We are honored to welcome the distinguished leadership of Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp, Colorado State University President Amy Parsons, California State University, Fresno President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, and San Diego State University President Dr. Adela de la Torre to the Pac-12 Board of Directors. We eagerly anticipate their uniquely insightful contributions during this transformative era for the conference and collegiate athletics."

The conference said Oregon State and Washington State are currently operating as members of the Pac-12 Conference as part of a NCAA two-year grace period and will continue to do so for the 2025-26 academic season before the four new members officially join.

