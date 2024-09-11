Seattle Public Schools unveils 2 plans to close up to 21 elementary schools

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is weighing two proposals that could result in the closure of up to 21 schools as the district seeks to address a $100 million budget shortfall.

The proposed options, labeled Option A and Option B, were introduced Wednesday as part of SPS's effort to stabilize and improve its school system through significant budget reductions.

Option A

This option would close 21 schools, consolidating the district into 52 attendance area elementary schools and eliminating all K-8 and option elementary schools. This plan is expected to save the district approximately $31.5 million. Under this option, students currently attending K-8 schools would transition to their designated middle schools.

Northwest Seattle: Option A

Northwest Schools that Remain Open:​ Loyal Heights, Whittier, Adams, Viewlands, James Baldwin, Greenwood, Cascadia, Daniel Bagley, John Stanford, McDonald, B.F. Day and West Woodland ​

Closing :​ Licton Springs K-8​, Salmon Bay K-8​, North Beach​ and Broadview-Thomson K-8​.

School Type Changes: ​John Stanford, McDonald and Cascadia become attendance area schools.

Northeast Seattle: Option A

Northeast Schools that Remain Open:​​ Olympic Hills, Hazel Wolf, Olympic View, John Rogers, Wedgwood, Thornton Creek, Bryant, View Ridge, Sand Point​

Closing :​ Green Lake​, Decatur​, Sacajawea​, Cedar Park​ and Laurelhurst​.

School Type Changes: Thornton Creek Elementary becomes an attendance area school and Hazel Wolf K-8 becomes an attendance area K-5 school, while Laurelhurst building serves as interim site for Sand Point.

Central Seattle: Option A

Central Schools that Remain Open:​ ​Lawton, Magnolia, Coe, Queen Anne, Montlake, Lowell, Leschi, Madrona, Bailey Gatzert, Thurgood Marshall, Kimball and John Muir​.

Closing :​ Catharine Blaine K-8​, John Hay​, McGilvra​, Stevens​ and TOPS K-8​.

School Type Changes: Queen Anne Elementary becomes an attendance area school.

Southeast Seattle: Option A

Southeast Schools that Remain Open:​ ​Beacon Hill, Maple, Dearborn Park, Rising Star, Hawthorne, MLK Jr., Wing Luke, South Shore and Emerson.

Closing :​ Orca K-8​, Graham Hill​, Dunlap​ and Rainier View​.

School Type Changes: South Shore PreK-8 becomes an attendance area K-5 school​.

Southwest and West Seattle: Option A

Southwest Operating Schools:​ ​Alki, Genesee Hill, Fairmount Park, Pathfinder, Gatewood, West Seattle, Roxhill, Highland Park, Concord and Arbor Heights.

Closing :​ Lafayette​, Boren STEM K-8​ and Sanislo​.

School Type Changes: Pathfinder K-8 becomes an attendance area K-5 school.

Option B

This option proposes closing 17 schools, keeping a single option K-8 school in each region, and implementing additional cost-saving measures, including staffing reductions. This plan would maintain 56 schools and is projected to save $25.5 million, leaving the district to identify an additional $6 million in budget cuts.

Northwest Seattle Option B

Northwest Schools that Remain Open: Loyal Heights, Whittier, Adams, Salmon Bay K-8 (option school), Viewlands, James Baldwin, Greenwood, Cascadia, Daniel Bagley, John Stanford Int’l School, McDonald, B.F. Day and West Woodland.

Closing: ​ Licton Springs K-8​, North Beach​ and Broadview-Thomson K-8​.

School Type Changes: ​John Stanford, McDonald and Cascadia become attendance area schools.

Northeast Seattle Option B

Northeast Schools that Remain Open: Olympic Hills, Hazel Wolf K-8 (option), Olympic View, John Rogers, Sacajawea, Wedgwood, Thornton Creek, Bryant, View Ridge and Sand Point​.

​Closing :​ Green Lake​, Decatur, Cedar Park and Laurelhurst​.

School Type Changes:​ Thornton Creek becomes an attendance area school.​ The Laurelhurst building would serve as an interim site for Sand Point.

Central Seattle Option B

Central Schools that Remain Open: Lawton, Magnolia, Coe, Queen Anne, Montlake, Lowell, TOPS K-8 (option), Leschi, Madrona, Bailey Gatzert, Kimball and John Muir​.

Closing : ​Catharine Blaine K-8​, John Hay, McGilvra, Stevens and Thurgood Marshall​.

School Type Changes: Queen Anne Elementary becomes attendance area school​.

Southeast Seattle Option B

Southeast Schools that Remain Open: Beacon Hill, Maple, Dearborn Park, Rising Star, Hawthorne, MLK Jr., Wing Luke, South Shore PreK-8 (option), Emerson and Dunlap​.

Closing:​ Orca K-8, Graham Hill and Rainier View.

Southwest and West Seattle Option B

Southwest Schools that Remain Open: Alki, Genesee Hill, Fairmount Park, Lafayette, Pathfinder K-8 (option), Gatewood, West Seattle Elementary, Roxhill, Highland Park, Concord and Arbor Heights​.

Closing:​ Louisa Boren K-8 and Sanislo.

What do these proposed options mean?

Both options are drafts under consideration, and the district is actively seeking community input on the proposals. Superintendent Brent Jones will present the preliminary recommendation to the School Board in October, with a final vote scheduled before winter break in December 2024.

Each option includes an interactive boundary change tool available on the SPS website, allowing community members to review proposed changes and their potential impact on school attendance areas. The district has emphasized that these changes are driven by declining enrollment and the need to create a more sustainable and equitable school system.

Why do Seattle Public Schools need to close 21 elementary schools?

SPS has faced declining enrollment in recent years, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in many schools operating below the state-recommended minimum of 400 students. Currently, 29 schools serve fewer than 300 students, leading to resource dilution and inefficiencies that the district aims to address through the proposed school closures.

In addition to school closures, the district is considering the impact on special programs and the overall racial balance among the remaining schools. Superintendent Jones stated that decisions will be guided by factors including building conditions, enrollment numbers and travel distances for students.

What are the next steps?

The district's next steps involve gathering feedback from the community through an online platform, where parents, staff and other stakeholders can express their opinions on the proposed changes. The interactive maps for both options are available on the SPS website, allowing users to explore the potential boundary changes in their regions.

As the district moves closer to making a decision, community members are encouraged to stay informed and participate in the ongoing discussions to shape the future of Seattle Public Schools.

The Source Information was provided by Seattle Public Schools and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

