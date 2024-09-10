Bail set at $500k for man accused of sexually assaulting young girl at Bothell home

After several days on the run, a man faced justice for allegedly sneaking into a random home and sexually assaulting a young girl.

Kevin Montoya appeared virtually for a probable cause hearing at the Snohomish County Courthouse on Tuesday. A judge set his bail at $500,000.

Investigators with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Montoya snuck into a family’s home early Friday morning, located at the Bailey Farm Apartments in Bothell.

Deputies believe Montoya chose the apartment at random, and he got into the home through an unlocked door. Court documents say Montoya gained access inside through an unlocked sliding door near the 11-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Montoya is suspected of sexually assaulting the young girl. Court documents state Montoya touched the girl’s private areas over her clothing and asked the child if she would touch him. Detectives said the suspect took off when another child in the room woke up and realized what was happening.

Court documents said Montoya left the home through the sliding door. It's also stated both children immediately notified a parent in the home and called 911.

Investigators searched for Montoya for days. Court documents said several images from surveillance cameras, including cameras at the apartment complex, were used to identify Montoya. The suspect was located and arrested on Monday at his sister’s home in Snohomish. He was booked at Snohomish County Jail.

During the probable cause hearing, prosecutors described Montoya as a "substantial threat to the community" because he had a "highly concerning history of criminal sexual conduct."

"Certainly, the defendant has demonstrated that he is a substantial threat to the community and the allegations contained in this booking report. The nature of this offense is extremely predatory," said the prosecutor.

Prosecutors requested the court set Montoya’s bail at $750,000, stating they feared the suspect could potentially attack again if a high bail was not set.

"The defendant has a highly concerning history of engaging in criminal sexual conduct that dates back to October of 2023. This incident is a significant escalation in his behavior that was previously documented. I’ll note that the defendant had an active bench warrant for a December 30, 2023, incident in which he was trespassing onto neighboring properties and looking into three different residences," said the prosecutor.

During the probable cause hearing, a public defense attorney requested a competency evaluation to determine if Montoya understood the allegations against him. Prior to the hearing, the public defender said an RCW 10.77 order was requested, which is a Washington state law that covers procedures for the criminally insane. RCW 10.77 is reviewed partly by the Western State Hospital, an adult psychiatric inpatient facility in Lakewood. A judge denied the request for RCW 10.77.

The judge set Montoya's bail at $500,000. He faces charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree child molestation.

The court ordered Montoya not to have any contact with minors, including the victim, required him to stay away from the apartment complex, and he is not allowed to carry any weapons.

