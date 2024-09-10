Reichert-Ferguson first WA gubernatorial debate: How to watch it live

Democratic candidate Bob Ferguson and Republican candidate Dave Reichert are set to face off in their first two gubernatorial debates of the campaign season.

The first debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 10 between Ferguson and Reichert. The debate will be hosted by KING 5, The Seattle Times, El Sol De Yakima and KREM 2. KING 5's Joyce Taylor will moderate the debate, with panelists Jim Brunner from The Seattle Times, Gloria Ibañez of El Sol de Yakima and Mark Hanrahan from KREM 2.

A second gubernatorial debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Spokane. This debate will be hosted by The Association of Washington Business and Greater Spokane Inc. KHQ's Kalae Chock and Sean Owsley along with TVW's Inside Olympia host and Pluribus News writer Austin Jenkins will moderate the debate. The one-hour debate will also air locally in Seattle on KOMO 4.

