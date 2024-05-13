'Do the right thing': WA AG Ferguson urges 2 other Bobs to drop out or face criminal charges

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is running for governor, on Monday described an orchestrated attempt to deceive voters and influence the election illegally.

Joined by former King County prosecutor Dan Satterberg and legislator Noel Frame, Ferguson outlined the situation where two individuals named Robert Ferguson filed for governor under the name "Bob Ferguson" just hours before the 5 p.m. deadline on Friday, May 10.

"This is not an attack on me. It's an attack on our election system. It's attack on our democracy," Ferguson said. "It's an attack on the people, the state of Washington, to have a clear choice and to know who they're voting for."

The individuals, identified as Robert Arthur Ferguson from Yakima, Washington and Robert Benjamin Ferguson from Graham, Washington, both filed as Democrats and are reportedly linked to right-wing Republican Glen Morgan. Ferguson emphasized that one of the individuals had previously voted in Republican primaries.

Ferguson's campaign has taken steps to address the situation, including delivering cease and desist letters to the individuals urging them to withdraw by the deadline. They have also sent a letter to the Secretary of State requesting specific measures to minimize confusion on the ballot if the individuals do not withdraw.

During the press conference, Ferguson criticized the lack of response from his opponent, Dave Reichert, stating, "If you can't have the decency and the most basic sense of fair play, to utter the words ‘this is unacceptable,’ and to call upon the Republican Party and these individuals to withdraw. It speaks volumes about him, and reveals he lacks the political courage to be the governor of the state."

Ferguson, who grew up in a Republican household, expressed disappointment in the current state of the Republican Party's response to the situation.

Reichert said in a statement to FOX 13 Seattle that he does not support any effort to deceive voters: "In all nine of my previous campaigns, I have won without any games or antics such as these. I don't support any effort to deceive the voters of Washington state."

As the deadline for withdrawal approaches, Ferguson emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the election process and urged all parties to denounce the alleged election interference.

The deadline to withdraw from candidacy in Washington state is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

FOX 13 also reached to the other two Bob Fergusons for comment.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

