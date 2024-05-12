Seattle police searching for suspect who stabbed man to death at Capitol Hill station

A man died after police say he was stabbed at the Capitol Hill Link Light Rail station on Saturday evening, prompting a homicide investigation.

Seattle Police Department officers were called to the scene at 5:48 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing at the station. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. First responders rendered aid on-site before rushing the victim in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center.

Despite extensive life-saving efforts, the man did not survive his injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

The male suspect responsible for the stabbing fled the scene and has not yet been caught. Police are actively working to uncover the sequence of events that led to the violent encounter.

The Capitol Hill Link station was shut down for the remainder of the day as detectives and crime scene investigators conducted their examination. It reopened on Sunday.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and contact the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification, and further details surrounding the investigation remain forthcoming as officers continue their search for the suspect.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

FOX 13 Seattle viewers submit amazing Northern Lights pics

2 more Bob Fergusons file to be on WA ballot last-minute

Man shot in leg in Chinatown-International District

Family remembers baby killed in Magnolia: 'His smile was contagious'

Hundreds protest in Seattle for Palestinian Day of Struggle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.