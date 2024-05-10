Family remembers baby killed in Magnolia: 'His smile was contagious'

The family of a child who was shot and killed in Magnolia is paying tribute to the little boy, and asking for the community's help to lay him to rest.

Police say the 9-month-old's father, Dion Montgomery, is accused of the crime.

According to court documents, he told officers he was on PCP, and that demons told him to do it.

He's been booked in the King County Jail for first-degree murder.

The child's aunt says the family is raising funds to pay for his funeral and other expenses. She says her nephew was a bubbly, smart baby and says what makes his death even more tragic for his mom, is that it happened right before Mother's Day.

"His smile was contagious. His laugh was contagious," said Reyna Cruz, Alaisea's aunt. "He was nothing but the purest, strongest, most innocent boy."

Cruz says her nephew always lit up a room and was just starting to get his feet under him. She said he played with anything he could get his hands on.

"He had little chompers, so of course he would nibble on stuff," said Cruz.

She says out of more than 20 grandchildren, he was the youngest boy, and he soaked up lots of attention and love. Cruz says this picture showed him with his mom, Dana, and dad, Dion, a few months ago.

The couple had their own small maintenance and construction business called Hard Headed Solutions. Dion was also an aspiring rapper, performing under the name Tiny T4ll.

"They both had goals, they had ambition, they had a future, and it was tragically ripped from them," said Cruz.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside the couple's Magnolia apartment. Court documents state that Dana, "was in the bathroom of their apartment…. When she heard a gunshot." When she asked what the noise was, she said that Dion told her it was a blank.

When she checked on Alaisea, she found he'd been shot in the head.

"That was her baby. How do you take care of yourself in circumstances like that?" said Cruz.

Police said Dion shot at two other people a few blocks from their home the same day that Alaisea was killed, but missed.

His criminal history includes assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police. While court documents state that Dana told police that Dion had threatened to kill her once before, she said he had never hurt their son.

"The second her eyes close, she’s reminded of what happened," said Cruz.

The family has started an online fundraiser, to help pay for Ala's funeral expenses.

"With the community’s help we just want to be able to lay our sweet baby boy to rest," she said.

Cruz believes Ala is now an angel watching over them.

"We will miss his sweet innocent eyes, his sweet smile. He will never be forgotten, not ever," said Cruz.

Dion is still listed in the King County Jail and is currently being held on a $5 million bail.