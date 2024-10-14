Seattle weather: Cloudy skies with a few light showers Tuesday

Skies today turned cloudy this afternoon with a few light sprinkles and cooler temperatures. Highs were in the mid 60s.

Skies today turned cloudy this afternoon with a few light sprinkles and cooler temperatures.

Skies will continue to be cloudy overnight with a few light showers through early Tuesday.

Skies will continue to be cloudy overnight with a few light showers through early Tuesday.

Lows tonight will be mild with plenty of cloud cover, lows in the mid to low 50s.

Lows tonight will be mild with plenty of cloud cover, lows in the mid to low 50s.

A few light showers are possible on Tuesday, with the best chance early in the day. Clouds will stick around through the day with light showers still possible through the afternoon. Our next round of heavy rain returns late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A few light showers are possible Tuesday, with the best chance early in the day.

Highs tomorrow will drop again as we see more cloud cover and cooler air moving in, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Highs tomorrow will be cooler as we see more cloud cover and cooler air moving in.

A stronger cold front will sweep into the Pacific Northwest Wednesday, bringing heavier rain, gusty winds and chance of storms. Showers continue to linger into Thursday with cooler temperatures. A bit of a rain break on Friday with mostly cloudy skies, but showers return for the weekend with milder temperatures.