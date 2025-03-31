Here's why Seattle is ranked 3rd healthiest city in US

The Brief Western cities in the United States ranked high in a new study on healthiest cities in the country. Seattle was no exception, snagging third place. Many factors contributed to this ranking, we look at the best and worst performances in the city.



A new report is breaking down the healthiest cities in America, and Seattle has ranked high among some other nearby western cities.

While San Francisco ultimately took the crown for first place, the Emerald City has ranked in third place.

A view of the Seattle skyline on May 15, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How healthy are people in Seattle?

Here is how Seattle fared among a set of more than 40 metrics in 182 cities for the newest WalletHub study:

Overall Rank: 3rd

40th – Mental-Health Counselors per Capita

11th – Share of Adults not Eating Enough Fruits/Vegetables per Day

12th – Healthy Restaurants per Capita

71st – Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita

1st – Share of Physically Active Adults

22nd – Hiking Trails per Capita

Researchers noted a high rate of physical activity for Seattle adults, representing about 87% of the population here in the past month.

Runners make their way down Lake Washington Blvd. near mile 17 during the 2016 Seattle Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. (GENNA MARTIN/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand

Dig deeper:

Seattle is also said to be among the top cities of the country when it comes to parks and recreation spending per capita. This offers more accessibility for western Washingtonians to get moving outside compared to many other cities.

The city recently just opened new waterfront bathrooms as part of Seattle's $806 million recreation project.

"Seattle residents also search Google for health-related terms like "healthy dinner ideas" and "health food stores" more than people in most other cities, which shows that they are interested in maintaining a good diet.

"The Emerald City is among the greenest cities in America, too. Having a clean environment and promoting sustainability help boost residents’ health," according to the WalletHub study.

via Pike Place Market

Top 10 healthiest cities in the United States

Eight of the top 10 healthiest cities in the country are located west of the Mississippi River--which cuts down the center of Minneapolis. The nation's capital is the only eastern city to make the list.

What they're saying:

"Safety, green space and sidewalks are clearly important to encourage outdoor activities and exercise. Groceries that carry affordable fresh food and a lower density of stores that only carry liquor, sugar infused drinks, and highly processed food are also important factors. Social fabric is another very important factor. People need to feel connected to each other and to their communities," said a Yale Professor Amy Justice, MD, PhD, in part, in response to this newest study.

The Source: Information for this article comes from a report from WalletHub.

