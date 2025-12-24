Pacific, WA residents express frustrations during community flood meeting

The Brief During a public meeting on Tuesday, the City of Pacific addressed the destructive White River levee breach that displaced hundreds of residents and discussed the ongoing recovery efforts. Impacted community members expressed significant frustration regarding the slow pace of financial assistance and questioned why the initial breach was not detected or announced sooner. In response, Mayor Vic Kave explained the logistical challenges of the emergency repairs and announced that a forensic examination will be conducted to determine the cause of the failure.



The city of Pacific held a meeting Tuesday night to talk about what happened during this month's destructive flooding and to discuss resources for residents.

Hundreds of people were displaced when a levee broke, sending floodwaters into neighborhoods near the White River.

Some expressed frustration that help isn't coming in quickly, and they want answers as to why the breach wasn't detected or announced sooner.

The mayor of Pacific says video shows what one worker encountered as they started making their way to the broken levee in an excavator.

After reaching the levee breach with that heavy equipment, the operator had to turn around and figure out another way to get at the breach, which was hidden under the rushing water of the White River.

"Made it out to the breach and realized it was too deep," said Mayor Vic Kave, city of Pacific.

That worker had to push through to the east side of the park, and then formulate a plan with the city to start putting down sandbags.

"We were able to build a ramp over the Hesco wall to stop the flow of water," said Mayor Kave.

Hours later, the mayor says the water was finally draining out into the river.

Officials from King County said the state was currently working on finding an organization to help to distribute some recently authorized state funds quickly.

Pacific Mayor Vic Kave says there will be a forensic examination done in the future to determine what went wrong. He asked people to harness their frustration for the time being.

"The city has only been in a position to react to an event like this," said Mayor Kave.

Still, residents expressed their frustration to city and county leaders during Tuesday's 6:00 pm meeting. Some of the concerns included slow assistance with recovery and the tone of the leaders speaking at the meeting.

Luvi Rodriguez was at Tuesday's 6:00 pm meeting. She says her mom was one of the first to call 911.

"It happened really quick," she said about the flooding.

The water came into their apartment so fast, they had to evacuate by boat.

"We lost beds, we lost furniture, we lost clothes," said Rodriguez.

She says there is so much damage to the items in their house, it's difficult to know where to begin.

Waste management has said crews will deliver 8 dumpsters in 3 locations to the areas where people were the most impacted by the floods.

List of acceptable flood-damaged items;

Household furnishings

Furniture

Carpeting

Water-soaked plasterboard

Appliances (no refrigerators/freezers)

Residents also asked that the city or county provide translators for non-English-speaking residents at the next meeting.

King County officials at the meeting directed them to go to the translated portion of the county's website. Residents countered that some people also have technology barriers as well.

There is another meeting scheduled in Pacific on Friday.

