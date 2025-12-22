The Brief Flooding along the White River washed out part of State Route 410 near Enumclaw, forcing traffic into a single alternating lane just days before Christmas. WSDOT crews are stabilizing the damaged embankment with large boulders and plan to rebuild the streambank to prevent future erosion. Officials say the repair is straightforward, with short delays for drivers, but it’s still unclear when both lanes will fully reopen.



Flooding along the White River washed out an entire lane of State Route 410 just outside Enumclaw, forcing traffic into a single alternating lane as crews work to stabilize the roadway days before Christmas.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews began repairs Monday, setting up flaggers and traffic control only minutes outside the city. Drivers are slowed briefly as they pass the damaged embankment, where crews are working to rebuild the slope and streambank alongside the highway.

"We are essentially putting really big boulders at the top of the slope. We call it rip rap," explained RB McKeon of WSDOT.

The work is focused first on stabilizing the area before rebuilding the bank. McKeon said crews will then add natural materials to help prevent future erosion.

"We will put logs with really big root wads, and that just helps re-establish a more natural bank line," said McKeon.

The damage on SR 410 is different from other washouts caused by the recent atmospheric river, according to WSDOT. McKeon pointed to more complex problems elsewhere in the region.

"It’s different kinds of damage. There’s also up in Skykomish a bridge that we need to contend with that was buried under several feet of debris," she said. "We’ll know more about Skykomish once we finish the debris removal. There’s a big assembly of subject matter experts up there today taking a look at things."

By comparison, WSDOT says the SR 410 repair is a more straightforward fix. While traffic is limited to one lane for now, drivers typically wait only a few minutes at the flagger-controlled stops.

"We are every day, every hour closer to restoring two lanes of traffic out on 410," said McKeon.

Despite the construction, the route remains an important access point for winter recreation. Crystal Mountain is open, though WSDOT and resort officials urge travelers to plan ahead as space is limited and reservations are required until repairs on SR 410 are complete.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kirkland woman donates RV to family who lost home in Washington flooding

Multiple weekend crashes leave WA troopers injured or killed

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

'We’re all going to die': Alaska Airlines passenger accused of trying to open cabin door midflight

29-year-old WA trooper killed in Tacoma identified

Leavenworth Christmastown shines bright after storms, power outages

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.