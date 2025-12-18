The Brief Crystal Mountain will open for the season Saturday with limited access after new snowfall. Highway 410 remains restricted to single-lane, alternating traffic, and visitors are urged to plan ahead. Only select lifts and areas will operate, and full access will be restored once road repairs are completed.



Crystal Mountain announced it will officially open for the season on Saturday, Dec. 20, with special limited access.

The ski resort made the decision after recently getting multiple rounds of mountain snow, with more accumulations forecast through the weekend. However, traffic will be a major factor.

Crystal Mountain Resort thanked the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for helping make the opening possible, as crews recently set up single-lane access on a section of Highway 410 that was partially washed out during the recent storms. The road only has one direction open with alternating traffic, with limited capacity for locals only.

Visitors are asked to follow guidelines, plan ahead, and respect WSDOT's efforts on the roads.

Crystal says Green Valley will be open via the Mount Rainier Gondola, as well as Chinook and Discovery. The mountain also plans to debut its newly-replaced Rainier Express Chairlift on Sunday, featuring a new, detachable grip, high-speed quad by Leitner-Poma.

The mountain will return to regular access as soon as Highway 410 repairs are completed.

More information on Crystal Mountain's limited access parking plan and the latest weather conditions can be found on their website.

Additionally, White Pass said it will decide on Friday whether it will open this weekend. Even if not, the ski area expects to welcome back visitors very soon.

