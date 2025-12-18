Seattle shop collects donations to give kids skateboards this holiday season

The Brief 35th North Skate Shop in Seattle is partnering with Cowtown S.K.A.T.E. to collect donations with a goal of providing 50 new skateboards to children in underserved communities. A $60 donation covers the cost of a skateboard setup valued at $200, which the shop will deliver to local nonprofit partners throughout the holiday season. The initiative aims to provide local youth with a sense of community and an outlet for activity during the winter months.



One local shop in Seattle is hoping to collect enough donations to provide 50 kids with brand-new skateboards this holiday season.

Through Cowtown S.K.A.T.E., people can donate skateboards to children in underserved communities.

35th North Skate Shop is collecting donations both at its location on Pike Street in Seattle and through the Cowtown S.K.A.T.E. website.

The owner of 35th North Skate Shop, Tony Croghan, tells FOX 13 Seattle that a donation of $60 provides a skateboard — valued at around $200 — to a child in the area.

"There are a lot of kids out there looking, more than ever, for community, and I think that is super important no matter what," said Croghan.

Croghan and the staff at 35th North Skate Shop will deliver the donated skateboards to partnering nonprofits throughout the remainder of the holiday season. He says the shop’s goal this year is to donate 50 skateboards.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

