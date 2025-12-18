Seattle police search for suspect in South Jackson Street stabbing

The Brief A person was seriously injured in a stabbing Thursday night near Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Officers are searching for the suspect, and the public is asked to avoid the area.



Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that left a person seriously injured Thursday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the stabbing just east of the Chinatown-International District before 8 p.m.

Police said one victim was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police are actively searching for the suspect. There is currently no one in custody.

The public is asked to avoid the area as officers investigate what led up to the stabbing.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

