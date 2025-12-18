Driver suspected of impairment arrested after I-5 crash in Seattle

The Brief A driver suspected of impairment was arrested for vehicular assault following a three-car crash on northbound I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning. One individual was hospitalized with a broken arm, and while the incident initially blocked traffic, all lanes were reopened by 2 a.m.



A driver suspected of impairment was arrested after a three-car crash on northbound I-5 in Seattle overnight.

What we know:

The crash happened near State Route 520 after midnight on Thursday.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the causing driver was suspected of impairment and arrested for vehicular assault.

(Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson)

One driver was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

The crash left one lane blocked for the investigation and caused backups on northbound I-5, but at about 2 a.m., all lanes reopened.

