Crews race to restore power on Whidbey Island, WA, after windstorm

Much of Whidbey Island remained without power Thursday after a vicious windstorm swept through the area earlier in the week. As crews work around the clock to restore electricity across the state, officials warned some residents may not have service restored until Friday night.

A photo taken from Mukilteo shows Whidbey Island without power in the distance.

Puget Sound Energy said Island County was among the hardest-hit areas in the latest round of western Washington's stormy weather, with peak wind gusts clocking in at 71 mph. Additional concerns remained Thursday as another wind advisory is in the forecast.

PSE outage map shows the majority of the outages in the south end of Whidbey Island. (PSE)

As of 8:30 a.m., about 16,000 customers on Whidbey Island were without power, according to PSE outage data. Five substations and six transmission lines remained offline. While some outages remain under investigation, the majority of them were caused by downed trees.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Because access to parts of Whidbey Island can be limited, PSE said it is using helicopter patrol to assess damage to its electrical system. Additional contractors have also been brought in to assist with restoration efforts.

When will power be restored on Whidbey Island after the windstorm?

The island sustained significant damage, particularly on the south end. In a Thursday morning update, PSE said some customers in the area could see power restored by Thursday night, though others across the state may not have service restored until 10 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story.

