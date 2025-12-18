1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire in Lakewood, WA

The Brief One person died and another was hospitalized after firefighters pulled them from a house fire in Lakewood on Wednesday night. While the second victim's condition remains unknown, investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the blaze.



A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a house fire Wednesday night in Lakewood.

After 7 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire near 115th Street Southwest and Military Road Southwest.

When crews arrived, they pulled two people out of the home and performed lifesaving measures.

One person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

As of late Wednesday, the other person's condition was not known.

The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from West Pierce Fire and Rescue.



