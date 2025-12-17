Seattle Seahawks rule out Charles Cross; Jason Myers named Special Teams Player of the Week

article

The Brief Left tackle Charles Cross has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Josh Jones will start in his place. Safety D'Anthony Bell was re-signed to the practice squad after being released on Tuesday and clearing waivers. Cornerback Tyler Hall was released from the practice squad to clear a spot. Jason Myers was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting a franchise-record six field goals, including a 56-yard game-winner, against the Colts.



The Seattle Seahawks ruled out left tackle Charles Cross from playing in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury as Josh Jones will make the start in his place.

Head coach Mike Macdonald left open the possibility that Cross would play on Monday after he was injured on the final field goal attempt of Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, that seems like it was a bit of obfuscation to keep the Rams thinking he'd be available.

"I don't have all the updates for you, but he's going to be out tomorrow," Macdonald said. "I don't have a time frame for you. We're working through it."

Cross had a leg slide out trying to anchor on Jason Myers' game-winning field goal, which forced him into the splits. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Cross' injury carries a 2-4 week recovery time, which would keep him out until potentially the end of the regular season.

Jones hasn't started a game since 2023 with the Houston Texans. He's naturally a left tackle, but has played both sides, and at guard, during his time with Seattle.

"It has been a minute (since last starting), but I’m still super excited and looking forward to it," Jones said.

Cross was the only player on the roster with any active injury status on Wednesday. The rest of the roster were all listed as full participants on both Tuesday and Wednesday and are available to play against Los Angeles.

Wide receiver Dareke Young is healthy and available to return from injured reserve should the team elect to activate him prior to Thursday's game. He's in the final week of his 21-day practice window before needing to rejoin the roster.

Seattle does have an open roster spot after waiving safety D'Anthony Bell on Tuesday. Bell cleared waivers and was re-signed to the practice squad with cornerback Tyler Hall released to clear a spot.

Jason Myers named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

It was obvious on Sunday night that kicker Jason Myers was a shoo-in to win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award after converting six field goals, including a 56-yard game-winning kick, in Seattle's 18-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

It's the second straight week a Seahawk won the award after Rashid Shaheed's 100-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. Myers was also named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November.

Myers went 15-of-16 on field goal attempts and a perfect 16-of-16 on extra point tries in November. His lone miss was from 61 yards at the end of Seattle's 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams – a distance that would have matched his career-long.

In addition to Myers and Shaheed, linebackers DeMarcus Lawrence (Week 10) and Ernest Jones IV (Week 13) were NFC Defensive Players of the Week this season. Additionally, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba won the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for October.

