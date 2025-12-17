Three students detained after Seattle area high school lockdown over weapons

The Brief Evergreen High School in Seattle's White Center neighborhood was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a weapon on campus. Deputies detained three students and recovered two guns; two of them went to juvenile detention. No injuries were reported, authorities said.



Evergreen High School in Seattle's White Center neighborhood went into lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a weapon on campus.

Evergreen High School lockdown

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies responded to the school at around 9 a.m.

Deputies searched the school and detained three students. Two were taken to juvenile detention, the third was released to the custody of the school.

Authorities say two guns were recovered.

No students were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Person dead after driving car onto flooded roadway in Snohomish

Snoqualmie ski resort offering season pass rollover for late year start

'Muddy mess': Pierce County RV park residents continue flood clean-up

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.