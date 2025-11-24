White Center shooting leaves 1 person injured
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in White Center.
What we know:
King County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Southwest Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue Southwest shortly before 4 p.m.
Investigators said the shooting happened at the RapidRide bus stop near the Bartell Drugs.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Deputies worked to obtain surveillance footage and interview witnesses who may provide information about a suspect.
A description of the suspect had not been released as of Sunday night. The investigation remains ongoing.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down
Family of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves sues Washington State University
Providence Swedish announces layoffs for nearly 300 staff in Seattle area
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shooting in Lacey, WA
Seattle Mariners to celebrate 50 seasons in 2026 with yearlong events, fan tributes
No, Mount Rainier isn’t about to erupt. Seattle scientists debunk rumors
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.