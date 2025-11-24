White Center shooting leaves 1 person injured

The Brief A person was injured in a shooting in White Center on Sunday afternoon. Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.



Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in White Center.

What we know:

King County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Southwest Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue Southwest shortly before 4 p.m.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the RapidRide bus stop near the Bartell Drugs.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies worked to obtain surveillance footage and interview witnesses who may provide information about a suspect.

A description of the suspect had not been released as of Sunday night. The investigation remains ongoing.

