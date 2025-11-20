Seattle Mariners to celebrate 50 seasons in 2026 with yearlong events, fan tributes

The Brief The Seattle Mariners will celebrate their 50th season in 2026 with a yearlong series of events and promotions. A 50 Seasons Celebration Weekend is set for August 7–9 at T-Mobile Park, featuring a ceremony honoring the Top 50 Greatest Mariners Players. Fans can vote for the Top 50 players now at Mariners.com/50, and new anniversary merchandise is available at Mariners Team Stores.



The Seattle Mariners will celebrate their 50th season in 2026 with a yearlong lineup of events, giveaways, and tributes honoring fans, players, and the community.

The celebration will be highlighted by 50 Seasons Celebration Weekend, scheduled for August 7–9 at T-Mobile Park, the team announced Wednesday. The weekend will include special events and the unveiling of the Top 50 Greatest Mariners Players, selected by fans and team legends.

"Celebrating 50 seasons of Mariners baseball is a tribute to the generations of fans, the community, and the Mariners players who have defined this franchise," said Kevin Martinez, Mariners president of business operations. "Their passion, dedication, and belief have carried this franchise for the past half-century, and their passion fuels our excitement for not only our 50 Seasons celebration, but also the next 50 years of Mariners baseball."

50 seasons logo, jersey patch

During the 2026 season, Mariners players will wear a special "50 Seasons" patch on their jerseys, replacing the team’s standard sleeve logo.

(Seattle Mariners)

The commemorative design includes:

116 lines representing the team’s record-tying 116 wins in 2001.

Geographical elements inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

Typeface from the team’s original 1977 season.

The team said the design celebrates both the Mariners’ history and their regional roots. More details are available at Mariners.com/50.

Fans can vote for the Top 50 Greatest Mariners

Fans will help decide the Top 50 Greatest Mariners Players, alongside input from team legends and other contributors.

Voting is open now at Mariners.com/50 and continues through February 20, 2026. The honorees will be recognized during a pregame ceremony on August 8 at T-Mobile Park.

Featured article

Promotions, giveaways highlight the season

The 2026 season will feature a series of special promotions and themed giveaways celebrating each decade of Mariners baseball. Some of the highlights include:

April 17: Kingdome Fanny Pack Hat Night (Global Credit Union) – First 10,000 fans

April 18: Cal Raleigh ’70s Jersey Night (Virginia Mason Franciscan Health) – First 15,000 fans

May 1: Randy Johnson ’80s Jersey Night (T-Mobile) – First 20,000 fans

May 30: Julio Rodríguez ’90s Jersey Night (KeyBank) – First 15,000 fans

August 9: Mariners 50 Seasons Pin Day (KeyBank) – First 10,000 fans

A Collectable Pin Program will honor each decade of Mariners baseball, with an additional pin available at KeyBank retail locations. The team said more promotions will be announced later.

Summer soiree to support Mariners Care Foundation

The annual Summer Soiree charity gala will take place on August 2 at Victory Hall. A portion of the proceeds will go toward a 50 Seasons legacy gift benefiting the Seattle community through the Mariners Care Foundation.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Anniversary gear available now

The Mariners 50 Seasons Collection debuted Wednesday at the T-Mobile Park Team Store and the Downtown Seattle Store at 4th & Stewart. The line includes caps, apparel, and baseballs, with additional merchandise arriving through the holidays and into 2026.

Fans can visit Mariners.com/TeamStore for hours and updates.

Tickets for 2026 season

Single-game tickets for the Mariners’ 2026 season go on sale Tuesday, November 25, with an Insider presale starting Monday, November 24. Tickets will be available at Mariners.com/Tickets.

The team said more information about the 50 Seasons Celebration Weekend and related events will be released in the coming months.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

No, Mount Rainier isn’t about to erupt. Seattle scientists debunk rumors

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.