Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

The Port of Seattle successfully sued the city of Seattle over an ordinance that aimed to rezone the SODO neighborhood and add nearly 1,000 housing units in the area.

The backstory:

The Growth Management Hearings Board ruled in favor of the Port of Seattle in its challenge to the city's SODO industrial lands ordinance, which was passed by the Seattle City Council back in March.

The board invalidated the ordinance, which sought to create a "Makers District" in an effort to ease housing affordability. It would have allowed 990 apartments to be built in SODO, but the board argued the development plan violated the Growth Management Act, State Environmental Policy Act, and the city’s own land use regulations.

The rezoning ordinance faced serious pushback from the Port of Seattle, claiming it would disrupt port operations, put pedestrians at risk, and jeopardize the city’s economic future.

"The Board’s ruling today, which invalidates Ordinance 127191 in its entirety, is the next step in righting the City’s missteps in this land use process," the Port of Seattle said in a statement Monday. "The Port of Seattle appreciates the board’s ruling and remains steadfast in its defense of our maritime and industrial operations and lands."

The Port filed an appeal in King County Superior Court back in April, and the Growth Management Hearings Board submitted its final decision on Monday.

The board determined the city failed to allow adequate public notice and participation, did not provide a 60 days notice to the Department of Commerce, and failed to conduct a State Environment Policy Act (SEPA) review, along with noting several inconsistencies with the city's comprehensive plan.

According to the ruling, the city must correct the ordinance to adhere to the policies and necessary procedural requirements before the board reconsiders it.

What's next:

The city is now ordered to comply with the board's demands no later than May 11 of next year, and may object to the findings before June 8, 2026.

