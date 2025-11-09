Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

The sports world is mourning the loss of Lenny Wilkens, the legendary star player and coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, and a three-time Basketball Hall of Famer. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the legend's passing on Sunday afternoon at the age of 88.

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Wilkens was a high school basketball star and a two-time All-American at Providence College, earning induction into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

After being drafted sixth overall by the St. Louis Hawks in 1960, he spent eight seasons with the team before being traded to the Seattle SuperSonics in 1968. Wilkens was a three-time All-Star with the Sonics and spent three seasons as a player-coach in Seattle.

Later in his career, he played for Cleveland and Portland, retiring as a player in 1975. However, his coaching career was just beginning.

In 1977, Wilkens returned to Seattle as the full-time head coach, guiding the Sonics to the NBA Finals in his first season, where the team fell short against Washington.

In 1979, Seattle faced Washington again in the Finals, and this time, the Sonics triumphed, delivering Seattle its first professional championship—a watershed moment for the city.

Wilkens coached in the NBA until 1995, compiling 1,332 career wins and becoming the all-time leader at the time of his retirement. He called Seattle home until his death, raising a family and spearheading countless charity efforts in the city.

Wilkens' impact on Seattle is indelible, with a street and a statue bearing his name and likeness now in place outside Climate Pledge Arena. At the 2021 unveiling ceremony for Lenny Wilkens Way, he reminisced about his time as a player and coach in Seattle, expressing his fondness for the city and its people, and reflecting on the championship team's legacy.

