LIVE: WA state election results 2025

Washington state voters have cast their ballots in the November 2025 general election.

Ballots have to be in drop boxes or mailed and postmarked by 8 p.m. to count.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to 5 million registered voters across 39 counties. Results often take days to count as the ballots arrive in election offices in counties throughout the week.

Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election, regardless of party. That means races could have two Democrats or two Republicans facing each other in the general election.

King County executive 2025 race

Contest: The election for King County executive is a key race, as the incumbent, Dow Constantine, is not seeking reelection. This is a powerful, nonpartisan county office.

Candidates: The top two candidates that emerged from the August 2025 primary are King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay and King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci.

In the August primary, Zahilay received 44.04% (202,007 votes), while Balducci received 29.76% (136,479 votes).

Note: Due to a charter amendment, the winner of this election will serve a truncated three-year term before the position moves to an even-numbered year election cycle starting in 2028.

Major city mayor races

The mayoral races in the two largest cities in Washington are significant local contests.

Seattle mayoral race

The 2025 Seattle mayoral election has shaped up as a pivotal battle between a centrist incumbent and a progressive challenger, with the results set to determine the city’s approach to its most persistent issues: homelessness, public safety and affordability.

The race pits Mayor Bruce Harrell, who ran as a moderate in 2021, against Katie Wilson, a progressive activist who secured a surprising victory in the August primary.

Wilson, co-founder and executive director of the Transit Riders Union, took first place with 50.7% of the primary vote. Harrell followed with 41.2%. The result immediately reframed the general election as a sharp ideological contest over the future of Seattle.

In early returns on the Nov. 4 general election, Harrell led Wilson 54 to 46% of the vote.

What does Bruce Harrell's campaign focus on?

Harrell’s campaign focuses on maintaining a "balanced" approach to governing, emphasizing public safety and economic recovery.

His administration has prioritized clearing unauthorized encampments, coupling the actions with offers of shelter and services. He advocates for rebuilding the Seattle Police Department and cutting bureaucratic hurdles to accelerate housing development.

What does Katie Wilson's campaign focus on?

Wilson runs on a platform of structural change, arguing that the city’s problems require massive, immediate public investment.

She is a staunch proponent of a housing-first model, which calls for quickly providing permanent housing options. Her campaign centers on an ambitious proposal for a $1 billion city bond to finance social housing and open 4,000 emergency housing units immediately.

Tacoma mayoral race

Tacoma is set to elect a new mayor in the 2025 November general election, with the race being contested between two familiar faces from the city’s legislative body: Councilmembers Anders Ibsen and John Hines.

The winner will succeed current Mayor Victoria Woodards, who is stepping down due to term limits after serving since 2018.

Both candidates are experienced council members, though Ibsen, a real estate broker, emerged from the August primary with a commanding lead. Ibsen secured 38.5% of the vote, more than doubling the tally of Hines, an instructional specialist with Tacoma Public Schools, who took 19.2%.

Ibsen, 39, previously served eight years on the Tacoma City Council, including a stint as deputy mayor. Hines has been on the council for five years and has also served as deputy mayor. The two previously faced off for a council seat a decade ago, with Ibsen winning that contest.

Seattle City Attorney

Contest: The race for Seattle city attorney is closely watched.

The office is responsible for defending the city in civil litigation and prosecuting misdemeanor criminal offenses.

Candidates: The race is between the incumbent, Ann Davison, and challenger and former federal prosecutor, Erika Evans.

Evans led Davison in the August primary by about 42,000 votes.

Key local city races

Several other local elections are seen as bellwethers for regional political trends, often centering on issues like housing, homelessness and public safety:

Issaquah Mayor

A contest between Council President Lindsey Walsh and former State Senator Mark Mullet for the open seat.

Bellevue City Council Position 2

Incumbent Conrad Lee, who has served since 1994, faces a strong challenge from Naren Briar.

Bremerton Mayor

Incumbent Greg Wheeler is being challenged by Councilmember Jeff Coughlin.

Burien City Council Position 7

Incumbent Stephanie Mora is challenged by former planning commissioner Rocco DeVito.

SJR 8201: The Investment of WA Cares funds

SJR 8201 is a legislatively referred constitutional amendment that seeks to change the state constitution to allow the Washington State Investment Board (WSIB) to invest the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Trust Fund, also known as the WA Cares Fund, in a broader range of assets, including stocks and equities.

Current law

The Washington State Constitution generally prohibits the state from investing public funds in private stocks, bonds or credit instruments.

This currently limits the WA Cares Fund to more conservative, lower-return investments like government bonds and certificates of deposit.

Certain other state funds like public pension funds, workers' compensation funds and developmental disabilities trust funds are already exempt from this prohibition.

What SJR 8201 changes

If approved by voters, SJR 8201 would:

Exempt the WA Cares Fund: It would add the LTSS Trust Fund to the list of funds exempt from the constitutional investment restrictions.

Allow broader investment: This would permit the WSIB to invest the funds more broadly, including in diversified portfolios that may contain stocks, similar to how they manage public employee pensions.

Dedicate earnings: It explicitly requires that all investment income from the fund must be used exclusively for long-term care services and supports for program beneficiaries.

