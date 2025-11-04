Tacoma mayoral race: Anders Ibsen leads John Hines

The Brief Anders Ibsen leads the Tacoma mayoral race against John Hines, with many votes still to be counted. Ibsen, a former city councilmember, prioritizes affordable housing, economic development, and crime reduction. Pierce County Elections estimates a 34% voter turnout for the November 2025 general election.



Anders Ibsen is currently leading the race for Tacoma mayor, though there are many votes left to be counted.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Ibsen had 54% of the vote in the Tacoma mayoral race, with opponent John Hines trailing with 46% of total votes.

Tacoma mayoral candidates Anders Ibsen (left) and John Hines (right)

Ibsen, a Tacoma native and former City Councilmember, is battling for the seat of current mayor Victoria Woodwards, who has reached her term limit.

Having spent eight years serving on the Tacoma City Council and establishing himself in the real estate business, Ibsen placed his priorities on addressing affordable housing, developing the city's economy, and tackling crime and homelessness.

Ibsen says his experience in local politics and as a business owner should give voters reassurance that he's the right guy to lead Tacoma moving forward.

Ibsen's lead in the general election follows his dominant performance in the primary, receiving 38.5% of the vote to Hines' 19.2%.

John Hines, currently trailing, has represented Tacoma's District 1 since 2019, and is focusing on solving the homelessness crisis, strengthening the local economy, and improving neighborhoods across the city.

Pierce County Elections projected a 34% voter turnout for the November 2025 general election.

