Everett, WA animal shelter evacuating due to risk of flooding from rising Snohomish River

The Everett Animal Shelter is planning to move its animals into foster care due to flood risks from the rising water levels of the Snohomish River.

What we know:

According to its Facebook page, the shelter will start its evacuations on Wednesday to ensure animals will be safe, and the plan is to move them into foster care by the end of the day.

Heavy rain has been hitting the region this week and several rivers in Western Washington are reaching major flood stages and record heights, including the Snohomish River.

The shelter is asking the community for assistance with temporary housing for the animals.

(Everett Animal Shelter)

"Your support is essential in helping us keep the animals safe until the risk has passed," the shelter said.

Anyone who is interested in helping, is asked to go to the shelter on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to check out an animal. The shelter is asking people to bring valid photo ID, and they will provide food and supplies.

"Thank you for your continued dedication to the animals in our care. Your support during situations like this makes a tremendous difference," the shelter said.

