LIVE UPDATES: River flooding, gusty winds, road closures in western Washington

The Brief Heavy rain and strong winds continue to impact Puget Sound, causing power outages and road closures. Several rivers are expected to reach major flood stages, with emergencies declared in several counties. FOX 13 Seattle is tracking the latest flood and weather conditions as reports come in from agencies across the region. This story will be continuously updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.



The second round of a one-two punch continues to batter the Puget Sound region, with heavy rain causing several local rivers to flood.

Cars partially submerged by flooding in Sumner, Washington Tuesday morning.

An atmospheric river brought more heavy rain and strong winds Tuesday night, causing some power outages, road closures, and flooding throughout the area. Several rivers in western Washington are expected to hit major flood stage, prompting several counties to declare emergencies.

Keep reading for live weather updates for Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Viewer photos of flooding across western Washington

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Flooding at Tumwater Falls. (Kyle Petersen)

8:00 a.m.: Concrete School District closed due to flooding, evacuation orders

On Wednesday, the Concrete School District announced it would be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10 and Thursday, Dec. 11 due to flooding and evacuation orders.

For an updated school closures list, click here.

7:45 a.m.: Road closures in Auburn, WA due to Green River flooding

"Ongoing heavy rainfall and rising river levels have led to several road closures in and around Auburn," the City of Auburn announced. "We want to make you aware of the current impacts so you can plan extra time and use alternate routes."

Current road closures:

Green River Road Southeast is closed between 100th Avenue Southeast and the Auburn city limits due to flooding. There is no vehicle access to the Auburn Golf Course. There's no estimated time of reopening.

D Street Northeast is closed in multiple segments due to standing water on the road: Between 49th Street Northeast and South 277th Street, and between Auburn Way North and I Street Northeast.

South 277 the Street is closed in both directions between Auburn Way North and 108the Avenue Southeast in Kent due to flooding.

7:08 a.m.: Snoqualmie River in Carnation now at Major Flood Stage

Officials say the Snoqualmie River has reached flood phase 4. Major flooding is expected, and some areas may see deep, possibly fast-moving floodwaters, with a risk of flooding in low-lying structures.

6:38 a.m.: Level 2 ‘Get Ready’ Evacuation in parts of Skagit County

Skagit County officials are warning anyone living within the 100-year flood plain is at a Level 2: Get Ready evacuation.

Officials are urging people to prepare for an evacuation order within the next 24 hours and to make sure to have their "Go! Kit" ready and in their car.

Here's a list of items to consider in a kit:

• Nonperishable food (Enough for several days for you, your family, and pets)

• Eating utensils, can opener

• Water (Enough for several days for you, your family, and pets)

• First Aid kit, including prescription medications

• Hygiene items

• Cash

• Extra clothes and sturdy shoes

• Flashlight and whistle

• Pet Supplies

• Matches or a lighter

• Phone charger

• Personal documents

• Battery powered weather radio

• Important contact numbers

6:10 a.m.: Rivers on the rise again

National Weather Service Seattle is warning that rivers across western Washington are on the rise again on Wednesday morning.

5:30 a.m.: Wind advisory on SR 16

The Washington State Department of Transportation said there was a wind advisory for both directions of State Route 16 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

5:20 a.m.: Multiple school districts delayed, closed

As of Wednesday morning, multiple school districts announced they would be delayed by at least two hours.

For an updated list, click here.

4:59 a.m.: Everett Animal Shelter evacuated

The Everett Animal Shelter announced that it plans to move animals into foster care by the end of the day.

Officials said the shelter is at risk of flooding due to rising levels in the Snohomish River.

Wednesday weather forecast

Heavy rain will increase river levels through Thursday and even early Friday. Several rivers could reach major flood stages and reach record heights, including the Skagit and Snohomish rivers.

River levels peaked Tuesday afternoon and will continue to decrease tonight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday night, with wind gusts up to 40-45 mph. Downed trees and power outages are a possibility.

FOX 13 is also tracking street and coastal flooding, along with landslides and debris flows, as the soil is already loosened from Monday night's rainfall.

Another round of heavy rains moves into Washington as our second round of atmospheric moisture returns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Flooding, mudslides, and road closures Tuesday

Western Washington saw major flooding across the area on Tuesday, despite getting a break in rain during the morning and afternoon.

The overnight storm resulted in swelled rivers, several road and school closures, water rescues and mudslides. The Snoqualmie, Skykomish, Green and White River flooded, extending water onto roadways and putting structures at risk.

Conditions are expected to worsen after another round of rain Tuesday night, causing potential record flooding into Wednesday.

Tuesday: Flooding in Centralia, WA

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Centralia Police Department)

