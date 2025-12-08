Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:49 PM PST until TUE 2:38 PM PST, Snohomish County
17
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:56 PM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:10 PM PST until THU 3:43 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM PST until THU 9:52 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:22 PM PST until THU 6:31 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:25 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:49 PM PST until THU 7:53 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:54 PM PST until TUE 11:07 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:22 PM PST until TUE 6:14 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Snohomish County, Wahkiakum County, Lewis County, Lewis County, Lewis County
Flood Warning
from MON 5:24 PM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Cowlitz County, Skamania County, Clark County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:18 PM PST until MON 11:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:16 AM PST until TUE 11:15 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Thurston County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Chelan County

Here's where flooding is expected in western Washington this week

By
Published  December 8, 2025 4:34pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: First round of heavy rain will arrive Monday

Seattle weather: First round of heavy rain will arrive Monday

Moderate winds on Monday could result in some damages and scattered power outages. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible with high tides Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the Seattle area and elsewhere in Puget Sound.

The Brief

    • An atmospheric river will bring heavy rain to western Washington, with a Flood Watch in effect through Friday.
    • Major flooding is expected in six rivers, including Skagit and Snoqualmie, and coastal areas may also be affected.
    • Residents should avoid driving through flooded areas and prepare for potential power outages or landslides.

SEATTLE - An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rainfall across western Washington this week, with flooding in the forecast.

Widespread river flooding, coastal flooding, and urban flooding is possible throughout the region. Additionally, landslides and power outages could create some greater impacts.

 

Keep reading to see which areas in western Washington could see flooding this week, and how to stay prepared.

When is flooding expected in western Washington?

Western Washington will see high flood potential Monday, Dec. 8 through Thursday, Dec. 11. The entire region is under a Flood Watch through Friday afternoon.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The most significant flooding could happen by mid-week, with more precipitation on Thursday and Friday likely to keep rivers elevated.

Where is flooding expected in western Washington?

Overall, six Western Washington rivers are expected to reach major flood stage this week. The Skagit, Skykomish, Snoqualmie, Puyallup, Nisqually, Tolt and Cowlitz rivers are all forecast to reach major flood stage.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Rivers and creeks that drain from the Cascades and Olympics are expected to flood, along with coastal areas along the Salish Sea and northern islands.

Urban flooding is possible in areas with poor drainage, and in flood-prone areas. There is also a chance of landslides in areas of steep terrain.

What to do when experiencing a flood

If you begin to see flooding in your area, there are several precautions you can take to keep yourself safe:

  • Do not drive through standing or running water — it only takes 12" to sweep a car away
  • Do not drive into flooded areas
  • Avoid low-lying areas, trails near rivers, and steep slopes
  • Clear gutters, downspouts and neighborhood storm drains
  • For those in flood-prone areas, review your household flood plan and prepare supplies

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Video shows last moments of teen killed in CHOP shooting

United States to play Australia in Seattle in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

WA leaders spar over state's multi-billion-dollar budget deficit

Thurston County, WA prepares for possible flooding

Renton police look to solve child rape case linked to 2009 Seattle robbery

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

WeatherSevere WeatherNewsWashingtonFlooding