Here's where flooding is expected in western Washington this week

The Brief An atmospheric river will bring heavy rain to western Washington, with a Flood Watch in effect through Friday. Major flooding is expected in six rivers, including Skagit and Snoqualmie, and coastal areas may also be affected. Residents should avoid driving through flooded areas and prepare for potential power outages or landslides.



An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rainfall across western Washington this week, with flooding in the forecast.

Widespread river flooding, coastal flooding, and urban flooding is possible throughout the region. Additionally, landslides and power outages could create some greater impacts.

Keep reading to see which areas in western Washington could see flooding this week, and how to stay prepared.

When is flooding expected in western Washington?

Western Washington will see high flood potential Monday, Dec. 8 through Thursday, Dec. 11. The entire region is under a Flood Watch through Friday afternoon.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The most significant flooding could happen by mid-week, with more precipitation on Thursday and Friday likely to keep rivers elevated.

Where is flooding expected in western Washington?

Overall, six Western Washington rivers are expected to reach major flood stage this week. The Skagit, Skykomish, Snoqualmie, Puyallup, Nisqually, Tolt and Cowlitz rivers are all forecast to reach major flood stage.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Rivers and creeks that drain from the Cascades and Olympics are expected to flood, along with coastal areas along the Salish Sea and northern islands.

Urban flooding is possible in areas with poor drainage, and in flood-prone areas. There is also a chance of landslides in areas of steep terrain.

What to do when experiencing a flood

If you begin to see flooding in your area, there are several precautions you can take to keep yourself safe:

Do not drive through standing or running water — it only takes 12" to sweep a car away

Do not drive into flooded areas

Avoid low-lying areas, trails near rivers, and steep slopes

Clear gutters, downspouts and neighborhood storm drains

For those in flood-prone areas, review your household flood plan and prepare supplies

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Video shows last moments of teen killed in CHOP shooting

United States to play Australia in Seattle in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

WA leaders spar over state's multi-billion-dollar budget deficit

Thurston County, WA prepares for possible flooding

Renton police look to solve child rape case linked to 2009 Seattle robbery

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.