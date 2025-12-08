Here's where flooding is expected in western Washington this week
SEATTLE - An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rainfall across western Washington this week, with flooding in the forecast.
Widespread river flooding, coastal flooding, and urban flooding is possible throughout the region. Additionally, landslides and power outages could create some greater impacts.
Keep reading to see which areas in western Washington could see flooding this week, and how to stay prepared.
When is flooding expected in western Washington?
Western Washington will see high flood potential Monday, Dec. 8 through Thursday, Dec. 11. The entire region is under a Flood Watch through Friday afternoon.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
The most significant flooding could happen by mid-week, with more precipitation on Thursday and Friday likely to keep rivers elevated.
Where is flooding expected in western Washington?
Overall, six Western Washington rivers are expected to reach major flood stage this week. The Skagit, Skykomish, Snoqualmie, Puyallup, Nisqually, Tolt and Cowlitz rivers are all forecast to reach major flood stage.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
Rivers and creeks that drain from the Cascades and Olympics are expected to flood, along with coastal areas along the Salish Sea and northern islands.
Urban flooding is possible in areas with poor drainage, and in flood-prone areas. There is also a chance of landslides in areas of steep terrain.
What to do when experiencing a flood
If you begin to see flooding in your area, there are several precautions you can take to keep yourself safe:
- Do not drive through standing or running water — it only takes 12" to sweep a car away
- Do not drive into flooded areas
- Avoid low-lying areas, trails near rivers, and steep slopes
- Clear gutters, downspouts and neighborhood storm drains
- For those in flood-prone areas, review your household flood plan and prepare supplies
The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.