Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

The Brief A Bothell skier was buried in an avalanche at Stevens Pass for four hours before being rescued. His wife used the "Find My iPhone" app to track his location, helping ski patrol find him under the snow. He was hospitalized with hypothermia and a broken bone and is now recovering; a fundraiser was created to help with medical bills.



A powder day at Stevens Pass turned into a fight for survival last week for a man from Bothell.

The skier was buried by an avalanche for four hours until a piece of technology saved his life.

The backstory:

These days, phones aren't just for making calls, and watches aren't just for keeping time. And for Michael Harris last Thursday, his tech was "watching" out for him in a way he never imagined he'd need it.

"Can’t live without our phones," said Michael Harris, an avid skier.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

As he had many times before, Harris was skiing Big Chief Bowl in Stevens pass, but this time, the snow gave way.

"Because I was on skis I got caught between two slabs," he said.

Realizing he was caught in an avalanche, he tried using a swimming motion to work his way out, but the slide was too strong.

Harris was able to avoid a boulder, and slid into what he described as a "snow hole" where he stayed upright, but the snow buried him.

"The sensation was being encased in cement," he said.

Unable to move, he couldn't reach his Apple Watch with his hands, or the iPhone in his jacket pocket.

"Signed, sealed and delivered right here over my heart. So, my wife was calling me, and when I was buried, I heard something. I felt someone calling me, because I felt it vibrate I could hear it ring, yet my hand couldn’t get to it," said Harris.

Down in the "hole" beneath the snow, he thought of his wife and kids.

"I’m a religious guy. I said God, I’m in trouble, I don’t know if anyone is going to know where I’m at but I can’t get out of this on my own," he said.

His wife Penny felt the urge to check Michael's location through the Find My iPhone app.

"You get a feeling something’s just not right," Penny Harris said. "I followed my intuition, saw his location, checked it a couple times and saw it wasn’t moving."

She contacted the ski patrol and drove up to wait for them at Stevens Pass. They used the app location to find him several feet down, with the help of his iPhone and watch.

"Right now I’m just blessed and happy," said Penny.

Michael was rushed to the hospital and treated for hypothermia, a broken bone and other injuries.

Michael and Penny Harris in the hospital

"It shows the fracture and here’s the repair," he said, showing us a photo.

His family created an online fundraiser to help with medical bills and the hospital staff started calling him the "Miracle Avalanche Man."

"I was inches away from the thing that could save my life, but I just couldn’t get there. And yet because she knew how to use 'Find My iPhone', I’m here today," he said.

Sometimes help arrives right on time, and if not for his family and tech, he might not be here today.

"I feel like I got a second life because I’ve got him," said Penny.

"In that moment, the only thing I wanted was to see my wife and my kids. That was a big takeaway. They were important to me. They are even more important to me now," said Michael.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Family shot during WA domestic violence incident, suspect killed by police

‘Stuff of my worst nightmares’: Seattle Iranian American fears for family in Iran

2 injured, 1 arrested after rock thrower pelts cars in South Seattle

$130,000 in designer purses, jewelry stolen in Seattle burglary

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.