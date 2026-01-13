27-year-old man dies from Stevens Pass snowboarding accident

The Brief The family of a 27-year-old man who died while snowboarding at Stevens Pass is asking for help to bring his body home to Florida. The King County Medical Examiner ruled Marco Perez’s death a suffocation, with family saying he fell into an unmarked creek bed on a within-bounds run. The family is raising funds for funeral and transport costs and is calling for a review of safety warnings at the resort.



The family of a man who died while snowboarding at Stevens Pass is asking for help from the community to bring his body back home to Florida.

What we know:

The King County Medical Examiner said 27-year-old Marco Perez died from suffocation. A post to Facebook from a family friend claims the death stems from going headfirst into a creek bed along the Skyline run at Stevens Pass.

Perez was with his friends during the incident, and despite their attempts to save his life, along with those of additional passersby, the conditions were not right for a successful resuscitation.

Kaela Valdes, the mother of one of Perez's friends, issued the following statement:

"Marco was a remarkable young man with his whole life ahead of him. He was looking forward to his upcoming 28th birthday and making plans for the future. He was deeply loved by so many, and his loss has cut short a life full of promise. The impact of this will be felt by those who loved him for the rest of their lives. We all know that snowboarding, like many mountain sports, carries inherent risk. But there is a difference between accepting natural risk and being exposed to known, preventable hazards. Marco and his friends were out to enjoy the beauty of the mountain and ride. No one was reckless or unprepared. The boys were properly geared for safety. Marco was riding Skyline, a within-bounds run, with friends. He was not going excessively fast. He fell into a deep, unmarked creek bed and lost his life there before he could be dug out. This is something his friends, who tried desperately to save him, will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Some news outlets have labeled this a "freak accident" or an "act of nature," which minimizes the reality that this creek bed was a known hazard. When dangers are known and reported over time, responsibility does not disappear simply because the activity carries inherent risks. We believe it is important to look honestly at whether more could have been done to warn riders and prevent this from happening again at Stevens Pass. As Marco’s family works to bring him home to the East Coast and lay him to rest, they are facing unexpected expenses during an already devastating time. For those who wish to help, a GoFundMe has been set up to support the family. Any contribution or sharing of that page is deeply appreciated. Our hope is that this attention leads not only to compassion, for Marco, for his friends, and for the family who will carry this loss forever—but also to accountability and safer conditions for riders going forward."

Marco Perez in photos posted to GoFundMe by his family, with a map locator at the approximate site of the accident near Stevens Pass.

What they're saying:

"His family in Florida are dealing with this while working on getting him back home," Valdes' Facebook post read, in part, on Friday, Jan. 9.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Perez's family and help bring his body home.

