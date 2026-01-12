Man dead after car crash in Port Orchard, WA, authorities investigating

The Brief Kitsap County deputies are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Friday south of Port Orchard. Investigators found the vehicle had struck a tree and believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode immediately prior to the collision. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the official cause of death.



Kitsap County officials are investigating after a man was killed in a car crash south of Port Orchard, Washington on Friday.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Bowe Lane SE and Jacobs Lane SE, an area in unincorporated Port Orchard.

When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a tree, and the driver was dead.

Preliminary evidence suggests the driver suffered a medical episode shortly before the crash, authorities say.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner's office is currently investigating the death.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown

Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows

WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.