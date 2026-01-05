With the Seattle Seahawks now securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC ahead of the big game in February, fans are looking forward to what Super Bowl LX will look like.

From how to watch the game to who will be performing at the halftime show, keep reading for everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl.

When is the Super Bowl this year?

The 2026 game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. It will mark the 60th Super Bowl.

What time is Super Bowl 2026?

NFL games typically kick off a bit earlier in the day, however the Super Bowl is always an exception. Super Bowl 2026 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT, following several hours of pregame coverage.

Where is Super Bowl 2026 being played?

The big game comes back to the West this year, with Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California set to host. In 2025, New Orleans hosted the game following record-breaking Louisiana snowfall.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: A general exterior view of Levi's Stadium, host venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the Gold Cup 2025 semi final match between Mexico and Honduras at Levi's Stadium on July 2, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. Expand

Who will play in the 2026 Super Bowl?

While the official matchup has yet to be set, the Seattle Seahawks are emerging as a favorite following a strong season and regular-season ender on Saturday. The Los Angeles Rams are also enjoying favored odds to make it to Levi's Stadium this February.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

This year, Bad Bunny has been chosen to perform the Apple Music Halftime show. The DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS Puerto Rican superstar will take the stage after the second quarter ends, which would likely be around 5-5:30 p.m. PT.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar brought out SZA to perform with him. Speculation from fans point to a possible appearance by either Cardi B, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez or Ricky Martin — all are stars that Bad Bunny has collaborated with for hit songs in recent years.

How can I watch Super Bowl LX on TV?

After broadcasting on FOX last year, the 2026 Super Bowl will run on NBC and stream on the broadcasting giant's Peacock platform.

Can I still get tickets to the 2026 Super Bowl?

Tickets for the big game are still available, but they'll cost you. At time of writing, the cheapest ticket packages directly available on the NFL's official hospitality provider, On Location, were sitting at $7,100 per person.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: A detail view of the Super Bowl LX logo on a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail car on December 29, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Major stretch of US 2 reopens in WA, lifting spirits for Skykomish businesses, residents

Police identify mother, son as 2 killed in Mercer Island murder-suicide investigation

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.