The Brief A longtime Seattle Seahawks fan and Army veteran is cheering on the team from a VA hospital bed in Portland. Family members say 72-year-old Randy Santiago Cruz has defied doctors’ expectations since November, motivated by his love for the Seahawks and his family. As the Seahawks push toward the Super Bowl, his family says each game is giving him strength to keep fighting, one game at a time.



A long-time Seattle Seahawks fan and Army veteran originally stationed at Fort Lewis is rooting for his team from a hospital bed.

His family said he's been at the VA Hospital in Portland since November, when he was given just days to live. But they said his love for the Seahawks is keeping him going game by game.

"It's one more Seahawks game, man, that's all he wants," Zachariah Santiago said.

With the Seattle Seahawks making a hard run at the Super Bowl, every game and every play is what Santiago said is keeping his dad going.

The backstory:

Santiago and his family live in Kalama in Cowlitz County. He said his father's been hospitalized since November after his health took a difficult turn.

His family said Randy Santiago Cruz, 72, is an Army veteran who served more than two decades.

Army vet Randy Santiago Cruz, alongside his son Zachariah Santiago.

"He's originally from Puerto Rico. He started watching football in the late 70s, early 80s, because he was stationed in Fort Lewis, that's where he met my mom. My uncle Conrad, which is his best friend, has been a life-long Seahawks fan, so it started in the late 70s, early 80s," Santiago said. "My dad's always tied to the Seahawks just because he spent his early military career in Tacoma."

On this Blue Friday, the long-time Seahawks fan celebrates his grandson, Karson, on his 12th birthday. It's special moment ahead of Saturday's big game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"12th birthday for the 12th man. For his grandpa," he said.

Santiago said when Karson was a baby, he became the Army vet's good luck charm after the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

As he put it, Cruz created three generations of 12s. He shared the grandfather's love for his other grandkids, Addison and Carter, too.

"I can't find a better 12 than him. That's what he's all about," Santiago said.

Big picture view:

The devoted grandfather and Seahawks fan has been struggling with health issues since 2021, according to Santiago. That's when his father had a heart attack, but Seahawks games helped him get through the tough times.

Santiago said months ago, his dad was admitted again and given just days to live. However, he's defied the odds.

What's kept him going? The Seahawks.

"They don't have any explanation for it and I told them man, it's definitely his love for family and his love for football and his love for the Hawks for sure," Santiago said.

He said there have been some tough moments, even just this week, but he keeps rooting for his team.

"His energy is crazy every game. He pretty much kicks any nurses or doctors out when football is on. He just lights up man. Every time a game's over, when's the next game," Santiago said.

What's next:

Santiago said his dad has his Seahawks gear ready and a determination to see them go all the way.

They'll watch Saturday's game together.

"He doesn't have too many days left, but he keeps fighting. He keeps proving the doctors wrong. Just waiting for every game. One game at a time," he said.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.