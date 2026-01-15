How much does it cost to go to a Seattle Seahawks playoff game? We ran the numbers

The Brief The lowest get-in price on Ticketmaster for Saturday's Divisional game is holding at a historic high of $458 per seat including fees. Game day parking near Lumen Field can cost fans up to $130. A pair of fans can expect to spend approximately $1,463 for a full playoff experience, including 300-level seats, 50th-anniversary gear and stadium food and drink.



As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the excitement at Lumen Field is reaching a fever pitch. But for many fans, the question isn't just about the score, it’s about the cost.

Attending a Divisional playoff game in the Emerald City has become a major investment.

Between Ticketmaster resale prices, parking fees and stadium concessions, a family of four can expect to easily spend upwards of $2,000 to witness the rivalry in person.

Keep reading for a detailed breakdown of how much it costs to go to a Seattle Seahawks 2026 playoff game for two people.

Seahawks ticket prices: The biggest hurdle

The secondary market is the primary way for fans to grab a seat this late in the week, and prices are holding steady at historic highs.

As of Thursday afternoon, the get-in price on Ticketmaster for a single seat in the 300-level (upper bowl) starts at approximately $458, including fees.

For those looking to get closer to the action

Mid-level seats (200-level): Most verified resale tickets are currently listed between $700 and $950.

Field-level seats (100-level): Prime viewing sections near the 50-yard line are easily surpassing $1,000 per ticket, with some premium listings reaching as high as $1,500.

Parking and transportation: Plan ahead of time

If you plan on driving to the stadium, be prepared to pay a premium for convenience.

Parking at the Lumen Field Garage or adjacent North Lot can reach $100 on playoff game days.

Savvy fans can sometimes find better value by pre-booking spots in nearby Pioneer Square or SoDo, using sites like SpotHero.

As of Thursday, parking prices were listed as low as $21 on South Jackson Street to as high as $130 on Cherry Street, about a 15-minute walk from the stadium. If you're hoping to cash in on a budget parking spot, keep in mind these spots typically fill up days in advance.

Seahawks game day food

Once inside the gates, the 12s will find a mix of high-end local eats and budget-friendly staples.

The Seahawks continue to offer their popular 12s Combo, which typically includes two hot dogs and pretzel bites for $12, and can be found at various locations throughout the stadium, including all Local Dogs & Brats stands, and some Amazon Just Walk Out locations.

For those looking for the full stadium experience:

A specialty Bam Bam Smash Burger or Ballard Pizza slice will generally run between $14 and $18.

Domestic beers are priced around $11–$13, while premium local craft brews can reach $15.

Seahawks game day fan gear

The Seahawks Pro Shop is currently bustling with playoff gear.

A standard Nike game jersey starts at $130 and 50th-anniversary jerseys range from $109 to $195.

Want to save some money and be able to find your crew in the crowd? Grab a neon green pullover hoodie, currently on clearance for $45.

The total bill for attending a Seattle Seahawks playoff game

For a pair of fans buying two upper-deck tickets (section 340), two jerseys, parking, a round of drinks and two meals, the entry-level playoff experience is currently hovering around $1,463. For a family of four, that total quickly doubles.

With the Seahawks celebrating their 50th-anniversary season and a trip to the NFC Championship on the line, the 12th Man seems more than willing to pay for a piece of Seattle sports history.

