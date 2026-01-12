Businesses in Seattle’s Pioneer Square gear up for Seahawks playoff game

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks are one win away from the Super Bowl as they prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers in a playoff game Saturday. Businesses in Pioneer Square say the game is expected to bring large crowds and a much-needed boost during a typically slow winter season. Fans from Seattle and out of town are expected to fill nearby bars, restaurants and shops ahead of kickoff near Lumen Field.



Excitement is brewing as the Seattle Seahawks are now one step closer to going to the Super Bowl. As fans gear up for Saturday’s big game against the San Francisco 49ers, so are some businesses in Pioneer Square, Seattle’s original neighborhood.

"This is the place to be during games, it’s quintessential to Seattle, there’s a lot of really great bars and restaurants with their doors open and you get the sense of community with the other Hawk fans," said Lisa Howard, executive director for the Alliance for Pioneer Square.

Pioneer Square sits wet and empty on Monday afternoon, expected to be packed for the Seahawks playoff game on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

While Monday was filled with gloomy skies and rain, and not too many people out and about, come Saturday, Seahawks fans, as well as 49ers fans, will flock to the area.

"Everyone is so excited to have the opportunity to host a playoff game here in Seattle," Howard said.

She told FOX 13 that excitement is not just for the fans but for businesses in the area as well, especially during these winter months, when it’s cold and dark and people aren’t going out as much.

"To have the games bringing the crowd into the neighborhood for that day is really just a healthy bump for all of the businesses in the surrounding neighborhood," Howard said.

What they're saying:

Just feet away from Lumen Field, a Seahawks flag hangs near the entrance of Cone and Steiner in Pioneer Square.

"We always love when the games are in Seattle proper because it gives us a chance to see the customers or rather see the fans come out," said Cone and Steiner general manager Adam Trent. "Typically, they’ll come out in droves and spend some time in Pioneer Square, walk around."

The inside of the Cone and Steiner store in Seattle's Pioneer Square. (FOX 13 Seattle)

He said it’s hard to say just how many more people they’ll see on game day, but they typically serve somewhere between 400 and 500 people during these types of events.

"With a game like the 49ers too, it’s a rivalry game which means there’s probably a lot of people coming from out of town," Trent said.

The store has plenty of game day snacks, as well as beer, wine, six beer taps and a full barista bar. "We also make hot dogs, tuna melts, and we have a Seattle dog," Trent said.

He adds, the more people that come in on game day, the more people want to celebrate, and they get to celebrate with them. A much-needed celebration to kick off the new year.

"A lot of people try to do New Year's type resolution stuff, like they try to drink less, eat out less, try to save money, so it’s always a slow time of year for us and having any type of sporting event in the area is incredibly helpful because we get that foot traffic and people coming in the store," Trent said.

