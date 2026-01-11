Thousands attend ‘ICE Out For Good’ rally in Seattle

Thousands gathered in Seattle and across western Washington on Sunday for another day of rallies, after the deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

"We are fighters and when we fight, we win! When we fight, we win," the crowd chanted.

Newly elected Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed the crowd gathered at Cal Anderson Park for Seattle’s ICE out for Good rally. "It is my honor to stand here with you today in grief, in solidarity and in struggle," Wilson said.

Organizers estimated that 6,500 people attended Sunday’s rally.

Protest sign at a rally against latest ICE moves reads "This is not a right or left moment, it's a right or wrong moment"

What they're saying:

"Whatever the status of your immigration paperwork, this is your city," Wilson said.

Advocacy and grassroots organization, Seattle Indivisible, organized Sunday’s rally after ICE agents shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this week.

"It makes me furious, but you kind of have to use that anger to channel it to something positive," Ande Edlund said.

He attended the rally with his dog and was encouraged when he saw so many people come out.

"A lot of people are frustrated and upset, and things aren’t going to change unless we take action," Edlund said.

The crowd, united in beliefs, could be seen banded together and armed with signs.

Local perspective:

"I want to protect my neighbors, both documented and undocumented. I live in the south area of Seattle, and we’ve got a lot of immigrant families that I want to feel safe in the city," Alaron Lewis said.

Mayor Wilson statements at ICE protest/rally in Seattle

"Now I’m the mayor, so my job isn’t just to name things and decry things, my job is to do things, so what do we do? First, we uphold laws that prohibit our local law enforcement from collaborating with ICE," Wilson said.

For King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, this moment of seeing people show up, reminded him of another moment.

"In 2020, just a few blocks where Renee Good was killed, George Floyd was murdered," Zahilay said.

He vowed that local government will safeguard people’s personal information and not share it with ICE.

"I also commit to you that our sheriffs will not make immigration-related arrests on behalf of ICE," Zahilay said.

As the crowd at Cal Anderson Park rallied, others marched through the streets of Seattle, making their voices heard.

ICE protest and rally with local leaders at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle on Jan. 11, 2026

"I think it’s a time when we all need to be out in the streets telling people what’s important to us," Lewis said.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to ICE about the protests happening. They sent this statement:

"The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly – not rioting. DHS is taking reasonable and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers.

ICE officers are facing a nearly 1300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem has been clear: if you obstruct or lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law and order will prevail."

-Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

