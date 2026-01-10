Crowd protests in Lynnwood and across WA after ICE kills Minneapolis woman

Across the country and here at home, thousands of people rallied after ICE agents shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this week. In Washington alone, dozens of protests happened in cities across the Puget Sound.

FOX 13 was in Lynnwood, where two protests happened on Saturday along Highway 99. A crowd could be seen holding signs of all shapes, sizes and colors, but with one message: abolish ice.

Local perspective:

"I’m protesting the fascist regime," Paul Bannon, one of the organizers of Saturday’s rally said. "My dad fought the fascists in WWII, and it means I get to continue doing that. I never dreamed that I would be spending my retirement fighting fascism, but here we are."

Cliff Echman also can’t believe this is how he’s spending his Saturday, but he told FOX 13 it’s important because what happened in Minneapolis was wrong.

Lynnwood anti-ICE brutality protest on Jan. 10, 2026

What they're saying:

"I’m 89 years old, and I’ve never seen anything like this in our country," Echman said. "I would like to see change; I’m not convinced that they’re willing to change, but you’ve got to come out and at least express your opposition to what’s happening in our country."

"I’m really scared about the state of our country and for the people I work with, I’m a teacher, and I’m scared for my students. This isn’t safe," one protester told FOX 13.

The protester didn’t want to be identified, but she said as a first generation American whose dad was undocumented from Mexico, she felt she needed to lend her voice to the efforts underway.

"He is also a veteran. He served our country, his entire family has now become citizens, and I’ve got uncles and aunts in every branch of the military, including the Secret Service, and it’s partly for my family history and to show support for people who might need it," she said.

As they held their signs, united and hoping for change, those who passed by honked in support.

"You’ve got so many people of like mind and good values, and it’s just beautiful to be out there with people protesting," Bannon said.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to ICE for their thoughts on the protests happening. They sent this statement:

"The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly – not rioting. DHS is taking reasonable and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers.

ICE officers are facing a nearly 1300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem has been clear: if you obstruct or lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law and order will prevail."

-Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

