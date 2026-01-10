ICE protesters take to streets across WA over the weekend

Amid a national wave of protests from Minnesota to Puyallup on Friday, more residents across Washington continued to organize against recent actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The "ICE Out For Good," "Defend Democracy," and "Abolish ICE – Justice for Good" protests are happening in Seattle and the outlying suburbs on Saturday, Jan. 10.

A larger demonstration is expected at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill this Sunday, Jan. 11. at 11 a.m. Speakers will include King County Executive Girmay Zahilay and Kendrick Washington with the American Civil Liberties Union, among others.

Where are ICE protesters going to be in western WA this weekend?

Here is where ICE-related protests will be taking place on Saturday, start times range from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you notice crowds nearby, or traffic in the areas below, more information on when to expect gatherings can be found on Seattle Indivisible.

West Seattle

U Village

U District

Fife

Duvall

Renton

Bothell

Puyallup

Enumclaw

Lynnwood

Poulsbo

Port Orchard

Kingston

Issaquah

Mercer Island

Kirkland

Milton

Mount Vernon

Bellevue

Tacoma

The backstory:

On Thursday, Jan. 8, hundreds of people gathered in Seattle to hold a vigil for a mother of three who was reportedly shot in the face by federal immigration agents in Minnesota on Jan. 7.

Shortly afterward, on Thursday, two people were shot by federal immigration agents in Portland. This kicked off a wave of calls for accountability from leaders across Washington and Oregon.

